Polling for LG reserved seats in Balochistan on Dec 14

QUETTA: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the elections schedule for the reserved seats of local governments (LGs) in Balochistan.
The polling for the reserved seats in 32 districts of Balochistan would be held on December 14, ECP Balochistan spokesman Naeem Ahmed said on Tuesday. He said the ECP was all set to hold polls for the reserved seats including women, peasants, workers and minorities in all union councils, municipal corporations and municipal committees of 32 districts of the province, except District Quetta, Lasbela, Hub and Municipal Committee Harmzai in District Pishin.
As per the schedule, the nomination papers will be received from candidates from November 7 to 9, and the preliminary list of candidates will be released on November 10. The nomination papers of candidates will be scrutinized from November 11 to 14.
Appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers by the returning officers can be filed from November 15 to 17, on which the appellate authority will make decisions by November 22, following which the candidates will be allotted election symbols. The final list of candidates will be released on November 25.
