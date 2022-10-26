PTI lawmakers protest arrest of MNA Saleh Mohammad

ISLAMABAD: The PTI parliamentarians marched from the Parliament House to the Supreme Court protesting against the arrest of MNA Saleh Mohammad, here on Tuesday.

Several PTI MPs participated during the march. They included former speaker Asad Qaisar, Ali Mohammad Shaikh, Rashid Shafiq, Ali Nawaz Awan and others. They raised slogans against the IGP Islamabad and demanded MNA Saleh Mohammad’s release. Saleh was arrested during PTI protest near the Election Commission of Pakistan. Later his pictures of alleged police indecent behaviour turned viral on social media.

While talking to media near the Supreme Court, Fawad Chaudhry also condemned the killing of journalist/ Anchorperson Arshad Sharif. Asad Umar said that there is no democracy in Pakistan and the fascist government is ruling. Taking to twitter, Umar said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) despite the passage of four days and the instructions by the high court, didn’t provide a copy of the disqualification verdict in the Toshkhana case. This shows the bias of the ECP against the PTI leader Imran Khan who was illegally and unconstitutionally disqualified in Toshakhana reference.