Sindh ACE initiates inquiry against ex-MDA DG

KARACHI: The Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment has initiated various investigations against the former director general of Malir Development Authority on the charges of corruption, forgery and fraudulent allotment of land.

As per official record -copies of which are available with The News) - the investigations against Sohail started on the written complaint submitted by incumbent Director General MDA Muhammad Yaseen Shar to Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment on October 11, 2022.

In his complaint, DG MDA sought an investigation against Muhammad Sohail and other officers, including the director of finance and accounts, on the charges of alleged corruption, forgery in the service record, fraudulent allotment of land and causing loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.

After the complaint, the Sindh government removed Muhammad Sohail from the position of the additional director general MDA and directed him to report to Sindh local government department.

The official record reveals that Sohail, originally an employee of District Municipal Corporation (DMC), East, had enjoyed the top position of MDA for almost ten years in violation of laws, rules and the Supreme Court order.

Investigation officers of the Sindh Anti-Corruption directed the administrator of Karachi Municipal Corporation, DG MDA, administrator DMC East and others to submit the service record of the person in question, the e-balloting record of Taiser town project and other records related to the allotment of lands before the inquiry officers of the ACE.

In addition to the inquiry, the director of Estate and Enforcement MDA also asked the SSP East to get a residential bungalow - originally a camp office of the DG of MDA - vacated from Sohail.

Taking cognizance of a joint complaint of two citizens, Bukhat Bedar Fasihi and Mudassir Hussain, CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had also directed the minister LG to take action against alleged corrupt practices and abuse of authority by the then DG Malir Development Authority in June.

The News attempted to take the version of Muhamad Sohail but he did not respond to repeated calls and messages. However, his close circles termed the allegations against Sohail as baseless and added that Sohail resisted handover the precious MDA land to an influential land mafia and now he is paying the cost.