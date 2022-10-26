Lawyer says court restrains DEOs from appointments

SWABI: A lawyer here on Tuesday said that the Peshawar High Court (PHC) had stopped the district education officers (DEOs) male and female Swabi from appointing primary school teachers (PST).

Talking to reporters, Mohammad Ashfaq Khan Advocate, who represented two candidates, shared the order with journalists, which was issued on Monday. He said the court had sought a reply from the DEO for not appointing the two candidates despite meeting the criteria.

Mohammad Ashfaq representing Samia Khan and Mohammad Ibrahim said that despite meeting the criteria, his clients were ignored for the recruitment on PST posts. He said the recruitment procedure had been manipulated to deprive his clients of their rights.