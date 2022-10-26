Dry weather to prevail in KP

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most districts of the province during the next 24 hours.
It said the weather would remain cold in hilly areas, however, partly cloudy with isolated rain is expected in Chitral, Upper Dir, etc.
