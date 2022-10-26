Woman official takes charge

MANSEHRA: Uzma Shah, the first woman district food controller in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Tuesday assumed charge of her official responsibilities.
“I am so glad as this is a great honour for me,” she told reporters after taking charge. “We have experienced that girls mostly prefer to join traditional health and education professions as doctors and teachers,” she said.
SWABI: A lawyer here on Tuesday said that the Peshawar High Court had stopped the district education officers male...
PESHAWAR: The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in...
PESHAWAR: Abid Said, a scholar of the Department of Governance, Politics and Public Policy, Abasyn University, Tuesday...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two alleged suicide bombers were shot dead when they tried to attack the office of head of a peace...
PESHAWAR: The participants of the 24th National Security Workshop of the National Defence University on Tuesday...
ABBOTTABAD: COMSATS University Islamabad Rector Prof Dr Muhammad Tabassum Afzal on Tuesday said that they were...
Comments