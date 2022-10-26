 
close
Wednesday October 26, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Woman official takes charge

By Our Correspondent
October 26, 2022

MANSEHRA: Uzma Shah, the first woman district food controller in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Tuesday assumed charge of her official responsibilities.

“I am so glad as this is a great honour for me,” she told reporters after taking charge. “We have experienced that girls mostly prefer to join traditional health and education professions as doctors and teachers,” she said.

Comments