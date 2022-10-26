Thesis defended

PESHAWAR: Abid Said, a scholar of the Department of Governance, Politics and Public Policy, Abasyn University, Tuesday defended his research thesis and was declared eligible for the award of MPhil in Political Science.
He did research on “Dynamics of the political culture of Khyber Pakhtun-khwa and the status of political institutions: A case study of provincial assembly as a test case of people’s trust” under the supervision of Prof Dr AZ Hilali.
SWABI: A lawyer here on Tuesday said that the Peshawar High Court had stopped the district education officers male...
PESHAWAR: The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in...
MANSEHRA: Uzma Shah, the first woman district food controller in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Tuesday assumed...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two alleged suicide bombers were shot dead when they tried to attack the office of head of a peace...
PESHAWAR: The participants of the 24th National Security Workshop of the National Defence University on Tuesday...
ABBOTTABAD: COMSATS University Islamabad Rector Prof Dr Muhammad Tabassum Afzal on Tuesday said that they were...
Comments