Thesis defended

PESHAWAR: Abid Said, a scholar of the Department of Governance, Politics and Public Policy, Abasyn University, Tuesday defended his research thesis and was declared eligible for the award of MPhil in Political Science.

He did research on “Dynamics of the political culture of Khyber Pakhtun-khwa and the status of political institutions: A case study of provincial assembly as a test case of people’s trust” under the supervision of Prof Dr AZ Hilali.