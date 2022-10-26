National security workshop participants visit Governor’s House

PESHAWAR: The participants of the 24th National Security Workshop of the National Defence University on Tuesday visited Governor’s House Peshawar and had an interaction with acting Governor Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani.
The delegation was led by Director General Institute of Strategic Studies and Research Analysis (ISSRA) Major General Raza Aizad, said a handout.
Acting Governor Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani welcomed the workshop participants and briefed them on the constitutional responsibility and historical background of the Governor’s House in the province.
Mushtaq Ghani informed the participants of the workshop that Governor’s House is playing its role as Chancellor Office for the public sector universities of the province and deals with the financial & administrative affairs of the varsities.
He informed the participants that after the FATA merger, the role of Governor’s House remained limited.
“The constitutional and due rights of all provinces should not be disturbed in case of different ruling party governments in the federal and provinces,” he added. The workshop participants comprised parliamentarians, politicians, bureaucrats, armed forces officers as well as representatives from academia and business community.
SWABI: A lawyer here on Tuesday said that the Peshawar High Court had stopped the district education officers male...
PESHAWAR: The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in...
MANSEHRA: Uzma Shah, the first woman district food controller in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Tuesday assumed...
PESHAWAR: Abid Said, a scholar of the Department of Governance, Politics and Public Policy, Abasyn University, Tuesday...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two alleged suicide bombers were shot dead when they tried to attack the office of head of a peace...
ABBOTTABAD: COMSATS University Islamabad Rector Prof Dr Muhammad Tabassum Afzal on Tuesday said that they were...
Comments