COMSATS University convocation: International linkages being developed for graduates, says rector

ABBOTTABAD: COMSATS University Islamabad Rector Prof Dr Muhammad Tabassum Afzal on Tuesday said that they were building international linkages to provide opportunities to the graduates to excel in their fields.

Addressing as chief guest the convocation of the COMSATS University Abbottabad campus, he said the research productivity at COMSATS University Islamabad had helped improve its ranking.

“In QS University ranking for year 2022-2023, COMSATS University Islamabad stands at 142 position in Asia and 18th in South Asia; whereas in Times Higher Education Ranking of 2022-2023, it has secured sixth position, and in Shanghai University ranking it was ranked first whereas according to nature index COMSATS University Islamabad stands at second position in Pakistan,” he said.

The members of the university’s Senate, Syndicate and Academic Council, chairpersons and heads of different departments and faculty, parents, and students attended the function.

A total of 1243 students received degrees in the disciplines of Engineering, Business Administration, Sciences and Information Sciences and Technology at the convocation.

Around 48 students bagged gold, silver, and bronze medals for their outstanding academic performance in different fields whereas 26 students were awarded PhD degrees in the disciplines of Electrical Engineering, Pharmacy, Environmental Sciences, Development Studies and Biotechnology.

The rector congratulated the students and thanked the parents for putting trust in COMSATS University.

He said the management and faculty at COMSATS University Islamabad spared no effort to maintain high standards of higher education.

He added the students had been professionally trained to help them excel in their professions. He advised the students to work hard and face challenges with enthusiasm that would take them to new heights of success.

He said that besides the degree, the graduates should attain skills to live a competent professional life and contribute to the betterment of society.

“We are living in an era of knowledge that demands focus in applied research along with academic excellence. Therefore, the combined efforts in both areas can help build up the nation and take our country towards development,” he added.

He stated that COMSATS University Islamabad, Abbottabad Campus had instilled in its students all the traits required to shape up not only their professional life but also the future of Pakistan.

Earlier, Campus Director Dr Mohammad Maroof Shah presented the campus report.

