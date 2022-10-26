WSSP launches art contests to promote waste recycling

PESHAWAR: Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has launched a series of art competitions in schools to promote recycling of reusable waste to ensure clean environment.

The first art competition in this regard was held at Peshawar Educational Complex where students showcased their items made of reusable waste like papers and bottles.

The initiative aims to promote recycling of reusable items among the students that will help cut down amount of trash thrown in streets and containers.

The competition is being held under Unicef-funded “Community Empowerment and Capacity Building Project” where students are sensitised on importance of clean environment, hazards of waste and recycling.

Students have set up stalls and displayed their items made of transformed trash papers, bottles, ice cream cups, bulbs, cables, ribbons, straws, wrappers, toys, flower pots and plates were transformed into decorative pieces for homes. They have also decorated their school and road outside the school with slogans regarding importance of clean environment.

The company has already formed Wash Clubs in private and public sector schools where students were sensitised how to reuse and recycle waste and keep the environment clean.

Community development officers of WSSP are organising events and competitions to promote recycling of the waste at homes.