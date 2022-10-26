UET VC honoured

PESHAWAR: University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain recently received the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Excellence Awards - 2020 (Academia & Research).
President Dr. Arif Alvi conferred the award on him at the ceremony for awards conferment at the Aiwan-e-Sadar, Islamabad on the 18th of this month.
He received the award for his extraordinary contributions and services to the engineering profession.
The PEC Excellence Awards are aimed at acknowledging outstanding engineers in different
categories encompassing industry, academia, innovation, policy formulation, consulting services, construction industry and allied aspects.
