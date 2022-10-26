2 men shot dead in Takhtbhai

TAKHTBHAI: Unidentified motorcyclists shot dead two men in Khushal Banda in Pirsadu area on Tuesday.
The police said that unknown bike riders opened indiscriminate fire on Latif Khan, 40, and Jamil Khan, 35, who were riding a motorcycle in Khushal Banda in Pirsadu area.
The two men sustained multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot. The accused fled the scene after committing the crime.
The local police have registered a case against the unknown accused on the report of one Nighat and started investigation.
