PDMA distributes relief goods in Lower Kohistan

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan Red Crescent Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have launched a mega relief operation in Kohistan in collaboration with the International Committee of the Red Cross before the onset of winter.

In the first phase, they distributed relief items worth more than Rs35 million to 250 flood-affected families in Lower Kohistan district. They are planning to distribute more relief goods with the support of other partners.

The distributed relief packages included 250 tents, 500 hygiene kits, 250 bags containing books and colours, 500 plastic containers, and 750 blankets, 500 high thermal blankets to be used during extreme winter, 1,250 toothbrushes, 1,250 high-quality toothpastes, 499 pillows, and 2,500 soaps, while other items include warm clothes, socks, combs, slippers, diapers for children, and other important items.

In a statement, Pakistan Red Crescent Society Chairman Habib Malik Orakzai that the PDMA had asked the Pakistan Red Crescent Society KP for collaborated efforts to support the district administration of Kohistan where the flood affectees needed relief items before the arrival of winter season.

He added that in response, the International Committee of the Red Cross handed over more than Rs35 million worth of relief goods to us to ensure timely help to the people in need.

He said the ICRC had been providing support to PRCS for many decades to serve humanity in Pakistan. On the other hand, Lower Kohistan Deputy Commissioner Shakeel Ahmed told the media that four valleys were affected in Lower Kohistan.

He said around 1800 houses had been destroyed in these areas. “We have delivered tents and other items to over 1100 families,” he said.

He added that most of the drinking water schemes in these affected areas had been damaged. “We have requested the government and international organizations to repair the water schemes,” he added.