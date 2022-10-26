Three killed in Mansehra incidents

MANSEHRA: Three persons, including two women, were killed in different incidents here on Tuesday.

In the first incident, a car carrying a family was on the way to Shinkiari from Battagram when the driver lost control over the steering near the Battal Tunnel on Hazara Motorway and the vehicle rammed into the boundary walls.

The Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the nearby hospital where doctors pronounced a woman identified as Amir Shah’s wife as dead.

The woman’s son who was, according to Rescue 1122, driving the car also injured seriously in the incident.

The body was shifted to the Mukriha area in the district. In another incident, Maria Kamran, who had come to meet her sister in Garhi Habibullah from Havelian was mysteriously killed.

The body was shifted to the Civil Hospital Garhi Habibullah wherefrom handed it over to her family after doctors completed the medico-legal formalities.

The police after lodging an FIR started an investigation to ascertain the exact cause behind the incident.

Meanwhile, the charred body of an Afghan national, Abdullah Hassan, was found in a house built near agriculture fields in the Laburkot area. The police on a tip-off shifted the body to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital and handed it over to his family after doctors completed the medico-legal formalities there. The police told reporters that unidentified assailants had burnt his body by sprinkling acid and petrol on it.

“The assailants also burnt a motorbike and threw it on the body to eliminate all sorts of traces,” said Sadaqat Nisar, the SHO of the City Police Station.