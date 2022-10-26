Another surge in number of dengue cases possible

Islamabad : As many as 94 individuals have tested positive for dengue fever from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in a day after a significant fall in mercury however many health experts fear that there might be another surge in the number of dengue fever cases in the next few days as mosquitoes including ‘aedes aegypti’, the vector that causes dengue fever would try to reach comparatively warmer places available inside homes, offices, vehicles like buses, vans, cars and rail compartments to rest and bite.

Another factor that may cause increase in the number of dengue fever cases from this region of the country is that after a fall in temperature, people may stop using fans particularly in the evening, night and at dawn that would increase the rate of mosquito-bite among population. The absence of fans may give mosquitoes a greater chance to fly freely and bite humans.

Experts say that mosquitoes may move indoors or in other words in the bedrooms and kitchen where they can rest in corners behind the curtains or furniture to rest and bite and lay eggs to hatch. The data of previous years provides us statistical evidence and information that the outbreak of the infection shall most probably meet its end by the end of November or so.

Studies reveal that the biting ability and physiological functions of ‘aedes aegypti’ are affected by the fall in temperature particularly below 13 degree centigrade at which they are not able to bite because of weak energy in joints that do not let them make a firm grip and mount on the body of a person while sucking blood. However, the temperature inside homes, offices, buses, vans and cars do not fall below 13 degree Celsius generally.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday reveals that another 37 patients have tested positive from ICT and 57 from Rawalpindi district taking the tally from the twin cities to 8,525 of which 12 patients have so far lost their lives. To date, as many as 4,409 patients have been confirmed positive from the federal capital and 4,116 from Rawalpindi.