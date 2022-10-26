Korean company assists in flood relief efforts

Islamabad : The Korea Water Resources Corporation, which is a Korean governmental agency working on comprehensive water resource development has donated $100,000 to the Government of Pakistan to support the ongoing flood relief efforts that have claimed more than 1,700 lives across the country, making the total contribution of Korea’s private sector $800,000, says a press release.

A ceremony for this donation was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the participation of the Ambassador the Republic of Korea, Suh Sangpyo, the representative/CEO of Star Hydro K-Water Pakistan, Bong Rok Oh, the DG Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aamer Ahmed Atozai, and senior officials of the concerned authorities.

Speaking at the occasion, the envoy stated that the govt, companies, and the people of Korea have always stood by the people of Pakistan. He added that the donations from Korean govt have exceeded $2m and the donations from private sector and NGOs were also exceeding $800,000, bringing the total contributions by Korea to over $2.8 million at present.