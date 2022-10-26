PBM supports to 314 children get cochlear implants

Islamabad : A total of 314 deserving deaf and mute children have successfully been provided cochlear implants, under public private partnership, enabling them to have happy and independent lives in time to come, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Managing Director Amir Fida Paracha said on Tuesday.

Talking to APP, he said nearly 5,000 deaf children of poor families in Pakistan under age of 5 year were unable to get the treatment due to financial constraints.

The PBM has registered 2,393 children for providing cochlear implant surgeries, but due to insufficient fiscal resources, PBM cannot entertain the entire children sans public private partnership.

The managing director emphasised that philanthropists and other donor agencies should make as many contributions as possible towards social welfare activities. Paracha is in Vienna on a special invitation by a cochlear implant manufacturing company, to persuade the company to provide cochlear implant to PBM on cheaper rates for the children of destitute families in Pakistan.