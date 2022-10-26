Women Gala to begin on Nov 12

Islamabad: A two-day Islamabad Women Gala would be organised at F-9 Park from November 12 to 13 where handicrafts, jewellery, dresses, home decor items and other accessories would be displayed.

Talking to APP, organiser of the event Shehla Muhammad Ali said that the gala was being organised with the cooperation of Islamabad Capital Administration and a private organisation “Let’s Grow Together.”

“The purpose is to provide a platform to women entrepreneurs to show their talent,” she added.

She said that it would be a family event where elders would find food and crafts, while children would enjoy kid’s arena, face painting, games and jumping castle.

The organiser mentioned that 140 stalls were available for women on a first come first serve basis, adding that all of them had been booked, which showed the abilities and potential of women entrepreneurs.

Responding to a question, Shehla said that a table stall was booked for Rs10,000, while the fee for a full stall was Rs16,000. The small products like jewellery can be displayed on one table while home decor and stall of dresses require complete stall with the racks, she added.