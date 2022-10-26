Ghani Ceramics hires IPO advisors

LAHORE: A consortium of Habib Bank Limited (HBL) and Arif Habib Limited (AHL) will provide advisory services to Ghani Ceramics Limited for initial public offering (IPO) and listing on the Pakistan Stock Exchange, a statement said on Tuesday.

Ghani Ceramics is a concern of Ghani Group, a business house with interests in container glass, float glass, value added glass, mining, ceramics, etc. The main business activity of Ghani Ceramics is manufacturing of floor and wall tiles. Its unit is located in Faisalabad.

A signing ceremony was held at head office of Ghani Group in Lahore.

Commenting on the occasion, Ghani Group chairman said the company aims to make a successful IPO in the country with assistance of both the advisors.