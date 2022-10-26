OGDCL profit jumps 58.5pc in Q1

KARACHI: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Tuesday announced 58.5 percent higher profit in the first quarter of the current fiscal on an increase in its sales.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company reported a net profit of Rs53.302 billion for the quarter ended September 30, up against Rs33.629 billion during the same period the previous year.

The company announced an interim cash dividend for the quarter at Rs1.75 per share.

Earnings per share (EPS) came in at Rs12.39, compared with Rs7.82 a share last year.

OGDCL said its net sales for the period increased to Rs106.012 billion, compared with Rs71.530 billion a year earlier.

The cost of sales remained at Rs30.806 billion against Rs25.220 billion.

FFBL posts losses

Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited (FFBL) announced a loss of Rs455 million for the first quarter that ended September 30 on account of a decrease in its sales.

In a statement to PSX, the company reported a net loss of Rs455.370 million for the quarter, down against profit of Rs4.081 billion during the same period the previous year.

The company skipped any payout for this period.

Loss per share came in at Re0.46, compared with EPS of Rs3.11 a share last year.

FFBL said its net sales for the period decreased to Rs28.513 billion, compared with Rs43.029 billion a year earlier. The cost of sales remained at Rs22.270 billion against Rs32.730 billion.

For the nine-month period that ended September 30, the company posted a net profit of Rs3.628 billion, down from Rs5.960 billion recorded during the same period last year.

EPS came in at Rs1.33 during the nine months against EPS of Rs4.78 recorded during the same period last year.

The company said calamitous floods with heavily saddening loss of life, crippling inflation, ongoing economic crisis, and extreme volatility of the Pak rupee against the US dollar resulted in a slowing down of the business cycle. “This significantly impacted our overall performance, further exacerbated by the declining trend in the international DAP prices and volatility in the USD/PKR parity.”