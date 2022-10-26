Power cuts irk timber traders

KARACHI: Timber traders have resented electricity loadshedding in timber trading areas, saying prolonged power cuts were hampering their business activities.

Members of All Pakistan Timber Traders Association (APTTA) and Karachi Timber Merchants Group (KMTG) met Federal Energy Minister Khurram Dastagir and Rashid Mahmood Langrial, Federal Secretary Water and Power, to draw attention of the government over the issue, a statement said on Tuesday.

Timber market is located in the main Siddiq Wahab Road and its adjoining areas are Kaka Street, Hussain Bhai Bandukda Road, Soomro Street, Pilgrim Road, Carry Road, Abigail Road, and Ireland Road, Karachi.

A frequent power breakdown of three hours (3 times a day) was causing a major damage during working hours to businesses, they said, urged the government and the power utility to resolve the issue. Saw mills in the market area couldn’t operate without power, which contribute to huge losses to the business community, they added.

The meeting was further apprised that the area had been was declared completely load shedding free after whole area was converted to aerial bundled cables three years ago. However, the power utility restarted loadshedding in the area a few months ago, the traders lamented.

Responding to the demand of APTTA and KMTG, Rashid Mahmood Langrial organised a meeting of delegation of timber traders with Syed Moonis Alvi, CEO K Electric, about the issue. The traders complained that they were facing frequent power cuts despite pay their power bills on time.

According to the statement, the minister and secretary agreed that the timber community should not face any power cut if the dues were clear and they were paying their bills on time.