Stock ends down in range bound trade, rollovers weigh

Stock inched down on Tuesday as sentiments were weak amidst pressure of rollover of positions to the next month, dealers said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed lower by 157.20 points or 0.37 percent to 42,190.03 points against 42,347.23 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 42,523.35 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 42,156.98 points.

KSE-30 index also decreased by 65.38 points or 0.42 percent to 15,537.26 points compared with 15,602.64 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares decreased by 31 million shares to 195.400 million shares from 226.743 million shares. The trading value rose to Rs6.242 billion from Rs6.052 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.824 trillion from Rs6.849 trillion. Out of 334 companies active in the session, 96 closed in green, 208 in red and 30 remained unchanged.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the PSX remained under pressure during the session due to the rollover week. “Despite starting the day off in the green, the market was unable to maintain the positive momentum and spent majority of the trading session in red,” the brokerage said in a post market report. “On the contrary, major financial announcements were made but investors’ participation was subdued as volumes decreased overall.

It said the third tier equities continued to lead in terms of volumes.

Analyst Ali Najib at Topline Securities said equities had a range-bound day.

The benchmark index initially opened in a green zone, made an intraday high at 42,524 (+176 points; up 0.42 percent) where profit-taking started and pushed the benchmark index towards an intraday low at 42,157 (-191 points; down 0.45 percent) before eventually settling at 42,190 (-157 points; down 0.37 percent) for the day.

HUBC, DAWH, POL, EFERT & ENGRO added 100 points, cumulatively. On the flip side, TRG, SYS and DGKC witnessed some-profit taking as they lost 118 points collectively.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Sapphire FiberXD, which rose by Rs52.48 to Rs1,084.40 per share, followed by Khyber TobaccoXB, which increased by Rs22.79 to Rs326.69 per share. A significant decline was noted in shares of Bhanero Tex.XD, which fell by Rs32.44 to Rs982.06 per share, followed by Colgate Palm, which decreased by Rs24.50 to Rs2,038 per share.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks witnessed bearish activity on economic uncertainty.

“Political noise, weak industrial earnings outlook on surging power tariff and reports over default linked slump in government dollar bond prices played a catalytic role in the bearish close,” he said.

Sectors contributing to the performance included technology & communication (-111.9 points), cement (-46.6 points), automobile assembler (-13.8 points), commercial banks (-11.9 points) and chemical (-10.9 points).

Hascol Petrol remained the volume leader with 35.212 million shares that rose by 12 paisas to Rs6.81 per share. It was followed by WorldCall Telecom with 13.008 million shares that closed lower by 4 paisas to Rs1.55 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included G3 TechClassB, Nishat ChunPow, P.T.C.L., Unity Foods Ltd, TRG Pak Ltd, Attock Refinery, Pak Refinery and Oil and Gas Dev.XD.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 149.211 million shares from 141.290 million shares.