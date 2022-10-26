Commerce Ministry seeks legal advice on Trade Organisation Act 2013

LAHORE: The Commerce Ministry has sought advice from the Law Ministry on increasing the tenure of the office bearers of trade organisations from one year to two years through an amendment in Trade Organisation Act 2013.

The amendments have caused serious anomalies in the law and were going to disturb the working of the trade organisation in the country if implemented in the letter and spirit, the commerce ministry said in a letter written to the Federal Law Ministry.

According to the letter, the Commence Ministry feared that if amendments attain finality in its current form, it could disturb the entire structure and organisation of the trade bodies. It could potentially open up “a floodgate of administrative and legal problems”, it added.

“Due to anomalies and uncertainty, the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry is not issuing the mandatory election schedule for the year 2022-23 despite notices being issued to it by Regulator,” the letter added.

Commerce Ministry in its letter pointed out that private member amendment bill moved by Senator Saleem Mandiwala also addressed the tenure of the office bearers of trade organisations but not that of the executive committee (EC) of the trade organisations. Furthermore, the bill has retrospective effect ie it would be implemented with effect from January 1, 2022.

The remaining changes as proposed vide government bill have been left out and not addressed in the private member’s bill, which has left a gaping lacunae in the administrative and legislative framework of the trade organisations. The amendment has changed section 11(1) of the TOA 2013 up to the extent of tenure of the office bearers and has not addressed that of the EC. According to the TOA 2013, trade organisations, electoral college is their EC for office bearers while FPCCI’s electoral college is its general body (GB) for office bearers.

The FPCCI general body is nominated for only a year by all trade organisations. In case of the Federation, the trade organisation rule 2013 rule 20(10) stipulates that tenure of both the GB including EC and the office bearers of Federation to be one year.

As such anomaly has been created with this amendment ie the president FPCCI could not hold office for the second year as he has no representative standing on the GB for the next year.

The commerce ministry has requested the law ministry to advice with legal and administrative options to avoid problems in the trade organisation’s working.