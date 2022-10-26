Expo scoops $39.8m intention orders

LAHORE: Pakistani and Chinese companies have reached intention orders worth $39.8 million during the total 2,381 match-making meetings arranged by the organisers during the 6th Pakistan Industrial Expo.

The event was hosted by Everest Expo International to provide an opportunity for Pakistani industrialists to see the latest Chinese machinery and experience its utility in their own city. More than 150 companies participated in the event, including 134 from China and 22 from Pakistan.

Chinese Consul General in Lahore, Zhao Shiren inaugurated the exhibition where computerised numerically controlled (CNC) machinery was showcased with a view to upgrade the Pakistani industrial sector. It was visited by over 5,256 industrialists and businessmen representing different chambers and organisations.

Everest Expo CEO Yousuf Fa said various Chinese companies signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Peshawar, Swabi, Larkana, Women chamber Layyah and Sargodha chambers and Daroghawala and Sahiwal industries association.

Everest Expo manager announced that all the machinery in the stalls was sold out.