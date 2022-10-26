Rupee rally continues for 3rd straight session

KARACHI: Rupee appreciated 0.88 percent to close at 222.90 per dollar in the open market on Tuesday, the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) said.

Zafar Paracha, the general secretary of ECAP said the rupee posted gains, tracking an increase in the value of the local unit against the dollar in the interbank market.

“The appreciation in the rupee was due to our efforts to narrow the gap between the interbank and kerb markets' rates. We capped the buying and selling of the currency at a certain level,” Paracha added. “Fewer customers are coming to the kerb market for purchasing dollars. Most people are meeting their requirements for foreign currency from the “grey market.”

Paracha expects the rupee’s recent rally will continue on account of some positive developments on the economic front and the central bank’s strict controls over imports. Dealers said the country’s import bill had also fallen, which translates into a narrower current account deficit.

The rupee rose 0.31 percent to 219.73 versus the greenback, extending gains for the third consecutive session in the interbank market.

Analysts aid Pakistan’s exit from the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force boosted market sentiment.

The market is expecting inflows of $1.5 billion from the Asian Development Bank this week, which will help bolster the foreign exchange reserves and further strengthen the rupee. However, there are fears among foreign investors over Pakistan's debt payment capacity, not just for this year but on a continuous basis.

The multi-billion dollar loan will be utilised for budget support for Pakistan under the Building Resilience with Active Countercyclical Expenditures (BRACE) programme of the ADB.