Meloni vows to stop migrants amid fears for hundreds in Med

ROME: Italy´s new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni vowed on Tuesday to stop migrants crossing in boats from Africa, as a rescue hotline warned more than 1,300 people were in difficulty in the Mediterranean.

Meloni said her government, the country´s most far-right since World War II, wanted to “stop illegal departures and break up human trafficking”, notably by preventing departures from crisis-hit Libya.

She insisted it was time to stop traffickers “being the ones who decide who gets in”, while her new interior minister said he may block charity ships from bringing rescued migrants to Italy, reviving a controversial policy from 2019.

Alarm Phone, a group running a hotline for migrants needing rescue, warned earlier Tuesday that it believed two vessels carrying over 1,300 people between them had run into trouble during the crossing.

It said it had received a call for help from “a large wooden boat that left Tobruk, Libya”. The boat was “now in the SAR zones of Malta and Italy”, Alarm Phone said on Twitter, referring to the sea search and rescue areas for which Rome and Valletta are responsible.

In a subsequent tweet, Alarm Phone said it believed there were two boats that had departed from Libya together. “We were told that one carries about 700, the second about 650 people. Reportedly, a person died and engines aren´t working anymore,” it said. “A huge rescue operation is needed!”

Separately, Italy´s coast guard recovered the bodies of twins aged just one month who died on Monday during a crossing from Tunisia, according to Italian media reports. The boy and girl had been dangerously underweight and their parents had hoped they would be saved by Italian doctors, the reports said.

Italy has long been on the migration frontline, taking in tens of thousands of people who attempt the world´s deadliest crossing yearly. Two charity ships currently operating in the Mediterranean, the SOS Humanity´s ship Humanity 1 and SOS Mediterranee´s Ocean Viking, were on Tuesday carrying around 300 people between them after multiple rescues at sea.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, on his third day in office, said on Tuesday the ships were “not in line with the spirit of European and Italian regulations” on border security, and that he was deliberating whether to ban their entry into Italian waters.

Piantedosi has close ties to Meloni´s coalition partner Matteo Salvini, Italy´s new transport minister, and the pair may join forces to stop the rescue charities, which the right claims act as a “pull factor”.

Salvini, who leads the anti-immigration League party, is currently on trial for blocking migrants at sea in 2019 during his stint as interior minister. As transport minister, he is expected to have control over the coast guard.

In her speech to parliament, Meloni said the right to asylum for those fleeing war and persecution would be respected. But humanitarian associations say those rights are non-existent under an EU-sponsored agreement between Italy and Libya under which the so-called Libyan coast guard intercepts migrants at sea and forcibly returns them to the strife-torn country.

Campaigners say nearly 100,000 people have been intercepted since 2017. Most are believed to have ended up in Libyan detention centres, which have been compared by Pope Francis to concentration camps. Italy´s new government has until next week to decide whether or not to scrap the deal, or allow it to automatically renew for another three years.