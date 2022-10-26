11 pupils die in blaze at Ugandan school for blind

KAMPALA: Eleven pupils at a school for the blind in Uganda have burnt to death after a fire tore through a dormitory as they were sleeping in the early hours of Tuesday.

The youngsters were trapped inside and unable to escape because the windows of the building had been made burglar-proof, a government minister told AFP. The disaster occurred at about 1 am (2200 GMT Monday) at the Salama School for the Blind in the district of Mukono, east of the capital Kampala.

“The pupils were burnt beyond recognition and we are going to do a DNA test to establish their identities,” Mukono district security head and presidential representative, Fatuma Ndibasa, told AFP. She said the dormitory that caught fire was housing 21 girls. “But three managed to escape, 11 died and six are admitted with serious injuries, one other girl had minor injuries.”