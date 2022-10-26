St Louis high school gunman had 600 rounds of ammunition

WASHINGTON: A 19-year-old gunman who shot dead two people on Monday at a St Louis high school had 600 rounds of ammunition and the rapid response by police prevented an even more “horrific scene,” the city police chief said.

Orlando Harris, who graduated last year from Central Visual & Performing Arts High School, was killed by police officers who responded swiftly to the attack at the school. St Louis police chief Mike Sack said Harris was armed with an AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle and had multiple magazines of ammunition strapped to his chest and in a bag that he was carrying. “It appears that he came into the building with more than 600 rounds of ammunition on his person,” Sack said at a press conference on Tuesday. “600 rounds is a lot of ammunition.”

“This could have been a horrific scene,” Sack said. “It was not, by the grace of God.” According to police, armed officers responded within four minutes to the report of an “active shooter” at the school and killed Harris in an exchange of gunfire.