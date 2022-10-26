New UK PM Sunak unveils top team as tenure begins

LONDON: Rishi Sunak on Tuesday became Britain´s third prime minister this year, vowing to overcome an economic crisis provoked by the “mistakes” of Liz Truss´s calamitous 49-day tenure.

In his first order of business, Sunak retained Jeremy Hunt as chancellor of the exchequer, bidding to keep financial markets on side after Truss´s budget plans shocked investors, and also retained her foreign and defence ministers, among others.

“I will place economic stability and confidence at the heart of this government´s agenda,” Sunak vowed, capping the latest extraordinary twist in UK politics following Boris Johnson´s demise in July.

Truss, 47 -- chosen by Tory members over Sunak in the summer to replace Johnson -- left office as the UK´s shortest-serving premier in history. She wished the new leader “every success” -- noting she remained “more convinced than ever” that Britain needs to be “bold” in confronting the challenges it faces.

In other cabinet designations, Sunak retained James Cleverly as foreign secretary, Ben Wallace in the defence brief and Kemi Badenoch in international trade, underscoring stability along with Hunt´s re-appointment.

Just days after she was forced out of Truss´s cabinet, hardline right-winger Suella Braverman was re-appointed as interior minister, in charge of policing and immigration control. Grant Shapps, who had briefly replaced Braverman at the Home Office, was named business secretary with partial oversight of climate policy, instead of Johnson loyalist Jacob Rees-Mogg. Sunak brought close ally Dominic Raab back as deputy prime minister and justice secretary.