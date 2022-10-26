PFA to increase milk testing camps

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has decided to increase the number of camps in City after overwhelming public participation in an ongoing door-to-door free milk testing and nutritional counselling campaign.

The PFA will set up free milk testing camps in more than 80 areas to facilitate the citizens and cover the entire City in next few months. This was informed by PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik while visiting the camp sites.

Initially, the camps had been set up for citizens in Johar Town, Shadman, Faisal Town, Islampura, Wahdat Colony and Iqbal Town. He said that PFA teams comprising of more than 200 students, food safety officers, assistant food safety officers and nutritionists would set up a two-day camp on rotation basis to cover 80 areas. He requested the people to visit the camp or nearest office of PFA with 200ml raw milk to get it tested free-of-cost.