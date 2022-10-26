Aslam proposes council for better marketing of handicrafts

LAHORE:Punjab Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has proposed to establish a handicraft council and an online store in the City for better marketing of handicrafts sector. The government will also work on increasing awareness for development of products in handicraft industry. He expressed these views while addressing a public private dialogue arranged by Punjab Board of Investment and Trade to address the barriers faced by stakeholders.

Director of a company Fatima Ali Khan welcomed the participants and said that PBIT is arranging the dialogue to bring together notable stakeholders and ultimately prepare an action plan with a view boosting export of handicraft products.

Talking on the occasion, the minister assured the participants that their suggestions would be discussed in the pre-budget sessions to develop a better economic strategy for economic progress. He directed related officials from various departments to note down the issues and suggestions of participants.

He disclosed that the Punjab government would facilitate in increasing their business growth to expedite the industrialisation, which would ultimately provide youth with immense employment opportunities and stabilise economy in the long run.

This meeting thoroughly held deliberations on the various issues faced by artisans and manufacturer, and suggested number of proposal for their amicable resolution. The participants expressed that there was a need of training of skills and demanded the government facilitate machinery and proper courses for procurement and supply chain.

The need of a directory and strong data base for producers and manufactures of handicraft was also emphasised. In addition, the participants suggested that the government should give small grants instead of bank loan to this sector. In response, chairman Punjab Board of Investment and Trade Fazeel Asif said that plans succeed only when stakeholders play their upright roles, provide equal equitable opportunities to all and assign a very well defined role to government as a supporter, facilitator and regulator. He added that an online portal and product catalogue for handicraft sector will be developed on immediate basis.

The participants emphasised that the SME sector needed to see credible commitment and follow-up from the federal government that they were willing to make further investment if they receive government support, including simplification of cumbersome process and procedures through effective one window facilitation.