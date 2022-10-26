Standing with Imran: minister

LAHORE:Provincial Transport Minister Muneeb Sultan Cheema on Tuesday said that he and the PTI workers were standing with party Chairman Imran Khan. The minister said, "Whatever happens, I and the party workers are standing behind Imran Khan." He said that Imran Khan is a public leader and PTI is the party of the whole of Pakistan. Imported government cannot spoil anything with its tactics. The provincial minister was meeting party workers in his office here.