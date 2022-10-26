500 Sikh yatrees due today

LAHORE:Around 500 Sikh yatrees from India will arrive in City via Wagah border today (Wednesday) to participate in the celebrations of Sa Ka Panja Sahib.
Senior officials and members of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and PSGPC will welcome them. ETPB chairman said that the guests from all over the world, including India, would be treated with the best hospitality and all the arrangements, including the security and accommodation were complete. The Indian guests will come to Pakistan on eight-day visit. The main ceremony of Sa Ka Nacha will be held at Hasan Abdal. Thousands of Sikh yatrees from all over the world will participate in the celebrations.
