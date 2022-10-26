UHS to build medical, dental college, says VC

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) will now have its own world class medical and dental college that will be functional by 2024.
Addressing a meeting of faculty and administrative heads on Tuesday, UHS VC Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore said that the varsity had all the resources to start a medical and dental college of its own in a couple of years. "A lecture theater complex and an auditorium will be constructed in Jinnah Campus for this purpose", he said adding that it would be attached to the hospitals at Muridke, Kala Shah Kaku and Shahdara as the teaching hospitals.
He said that the college would be established with an estimated cost of Rs2 to 2.5 billion. Prof Ahsan asked the faculty to start quality undergraduate programmes for financial autonomy. Arrangements regarding medical and dental college admission test (MDCAT) were also reviewed in the meeting.
