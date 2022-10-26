Gardezi for producing balanced food

LAHORE: Agriculture Minister Hussain Jahania Gardezi called on head of Commercialisation and Scaling (Harvest Plus Washington) Jenny Walton and AGAHE Foundation delegation at Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday.

The delegation included CEO AGAHE Foundation Mubarak Ali Sarwar, Value Chain Specialist (Harvest Plus) Dr Muhammad Imtiaz, Country Manager Pakistan (Harvest Plus) Dr Muhammad Yaqub and Dr Makhdoom Hussain of Harvest Plus. In the meeting, discussions were held on eliminating zinc deficiency in women, children and youth through balanced food supply, in addition to bio-fortification of wheat, participants agreed to continue efforts to promote bio-fortification in rice and maize in addition to wheat. The minister said steps are being taken at the government level to achieve better quality as well as higher production of crops. The minister said digitalisation is being introduced in the agricultural sector and in this regard Aird Agriculture University Rawalpindi has established a smart farm. It may be noted that Jenny Walton is striving for promotion of fortified, iron and zinc rich varieties of food in underdeveloped countries of the world.