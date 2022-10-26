Governor, French envoy discuss bilateral trade, investment

LAHORE:French Ambassador Nicolas Galley called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House on Tuesday. The issues of mutual interest and promotion of bilateral trade were discussed during the meeting.

Speaking on this occasion, Punjab Governor said that there is a need to promote trade between the two countries and there are immense opportunities for France to invest in Pakistan in many sectors, including agriculture and livestock. He said that he is grateful to the French government for supporting Pakistan on GSP plus status and helping the flood victims. On this occasion, French Ambassador said France wanted to further promote bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in various fields, including trade.