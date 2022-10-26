Public Finance Management Act 2022 being introduced

LAHORE:Punjab Finance Minister Sardar Mohsin Khan Leghari said that the provincial government is reforming the public finance management system for efficient allocation of resources and transparency in the budgeting process in the province.

The minister said this while presiding over the review meeting of Public Finance Management Reforms Strategy in Punjab at Finance Department on Tuesday. Debt Management Unit and Sub-National Governance Programme Supervisor Abdul Rahman Waraich and officials of the Finance Department also attended the meeting. The minister said that the Punjab Public Finance Management Act 2022 is being introduced for the implementation of reforms in the finance management system, which will be approved by the Punjab Assembly after the approval of the Cabinet.

The purpose of the Act is to legalise the guidelines laid down for budgeting. A draft of the Public Finance Management Act 2022 has been prepared by the Finance Department, which will be submitted to the Cabinet Committee after clearing the concerns of the Law Department. Leghari informed the meeting that during the budgeting process under the Public Finance Management Act, allocation of funds will be done on the basis of outputs. Along with the allocation of funds in the budget, their goals and the period of their achievement will also be determined, which will ensure improvement in the performance of the departments.

The Act also includes a chapter on fiscal risk aimed at controlling the budget deficit, besides setting up a debt ceiling that will ensure the soundness of the debt management system. The development budget funds lapsed every year under the Act, shall be made part of the Provincial Fund and the funds shall be utilised for the purposes for which they were earmarked when required. Further, the institutions, which are running on government grants and subsidies, will be made self-sustaining.

Under the Act, two accounts will be opened in the State Bank, one for Public Fund and the other for Treasury. The revenue collected from the persistently loss-making institutions will be part of the treasury funds of the government. A single treasury account will improve the cash flow of the government and make the budget more efficient. The Act has also suggested reporting of the assets of autonomous institutions so that the government can ascertain from where the money is coming to these institutions. In addition to this, the frozen assets in the accounts of the institutions will be mobilised to increase govt resources.