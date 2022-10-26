Lukaku set for Inter return in Plzen decider

MILAN: Romelu Lukaku should be available for Inter’s Milan’s Champions League clash with Viktoria Plzen which could seal the Italians’ place in the last 16, coach Simone Inzaghi said on Tuesday.
Lukaku has been out with a thigh injury for two months but Inzaghi said the Belgium forward should be on the bench at the San Siro, where a win will guarantee Inter’s passage to the knockout stages.
“If Lukaku confirms what we have seen in training yesterday and recent days he will be in the squad, he has been working with a lot of enthusiasm and desire,” Inzaghi told reporters.
“We still have today’s training to go, but he is clearly on his way back. he’s an hugely important player for us who has been out for two month. He’s been a big loss. Lukaku’s return is also good news for Belgium coach Roberto Martinez with the Red Devils’ opening World Cup fixture against Canada just under a month away.
