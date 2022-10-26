Khuhro elected as IPC Senate Committee chairman

ISLAMABAD: Senator Nisar Ahmad Khuhro has been elected unopposed as the Chairman Senate Standing Committee Inter-Provincial Coordination under the Rules of the Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate 2012.
Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan proposed the name of the elected senator and Senator Gurdeep Singh seconded it. The newly-elected Chairman while holding the seat remarked that it is an important committee and pertains to issues concerning all the provinces of the country. He chairman thanked the members of the committee and anticipated their full support and cooperation in smooth running of the affairs of the committee.
The meeting was attended by Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan and Senator Gurdeep Singh, Joint Secretary Senate Secretariat along with officials of the Senate Secretariat.
