Anas, Huzaifa, Aman win junior titles

KARACHI: Anas Dilshad, Huzaifa Shahid, and Aman Khan won titles at the 2nd Sindh Ranking Junior Open Squash Championship held at NCC here the other day.

In the final of under-19 category, Anas Dilshad overpowered M Ali 12-10, 13-11, 9-11, 11-13, 11-7.

In the final of under-13 category, Huzaifa Shahid beat Abdul Ahad 11-6, 11-6, 16-14.

In the final of under-9 category, Aman Khan defeated M Bin Naseem 11-6, 13-11, 11-8.