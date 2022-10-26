Ibrar appointed acting PSB chief

ISLAMABAD: Ibrar Ahmad, Director IPC, has been given additional charge as the acting Deputy Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) till the time a new Director General is appointed.
He has been directed by the Minister Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsanur Rehman Mazari to coordinate with other officers for smooth functioning of the Board till the time the new DG is appointed.
The IPC Ministry is expected to advertise the post of DG within a week.
