Categories of 8 PSL players upgraded

KARACHI: The categories of eight players were upgraded following the local player category renewal process for the Pakistan Super League 2023 as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also opened registration window for the foreign players on Tuesday.

The player lists have been shared with the six franchises for the tournament to be played across four venues from February 9 to March 19, 2023.

This includes seven players who are in Australia for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup . They are Mohammad Wasim Junior (Islamabad United, from Gold to Diamond), Shahnawaz Dahani and Shan Masood (Multan Sultans, from Gold to Diamond), Haider Ali and Mohammad Haris (Peshawar Zalmi; Haider from Diamond to Platinum, Haris from Silver to Gold), and Mohammad Nawaz and Naseem Shah (Quetta Gladiators; Nawaz from Diamond to Platinum, Naseem from Gold to Diamond).

Aamer Jamal of Peshawar Zalmi is the other player whose category has been enhanced following his debut for Pakistan against England in the home T20Is. The all-rounder featured in the fifth and sixth T20Is in Lahore, helping Pakistan to win the fifth T20I, conceding eight runs in the final over when England needed 15.

Meanwhile, categories of five cricketers have been downgraded. They are: Hasan Ali (from Platinum to Diamond), Faheem Ashraf (Diamond to Gold) (both Islamabad United), Sohaib Maqsood (Multan Sultans, from Diamond to Gold), Wahab Riaz (Peshawar Zalmi, Platinum to Diamond) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (Quetta Gladiators, Platinum to Gold).