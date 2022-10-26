Promoting tourism

The word ‘double-decker’ reminds me of my early childhood days in Lahore. In the 1950s, I used to travel on these buses from the Lahore railway station to the Samanabad neighbourhood. At that time this was the only mode of public transport in Lahore, other than tongas. In the mid 1960s, with the introduction of taxis and privately run van services, these buses gradually vanished from the scene.
A few years ago, some of these buses were seen running between Islamabad and Rawalpindi. But the government could not afford running in losses, and this service was stopped. Now, only two to three such buses can be seen being used as tourist buses in and around Islamabad. Such open-top buses are quite popular in London among tourists. I am sure we can also use these buses to promote tourism.
Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari
Islamabad
The trend of bike racing has become quite common across Karachi. From underage drivers to young people, everyone...
I am an overseas Pakistani, and I opened a Roshan Digital Account when Imran Khan was in power. I also asked some of...
The coalition government came to power with the slogans of fixing the economy. However, more than six months have...
The quality of education in our country is unsatisfactory. A reason for this alarming problem is a lack of trained...
It has become quite common to see that with light rainfall and windstorm, electricity in the Hattar Industrial Estate...
Despite all efforts on the part of government agencies, NGOs and voluntary organizations, millions of the flood...
Comments