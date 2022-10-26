The trend of bike racing has become quite common across Karachi. From underage drivers to young people, everyone participates in such dangerous performances. Busy roads are not meant for stunts. Every year, tens of people lose their lives in different road accidents. It is strange that these people do not care about their parents and families who are left to suffer. There should be a complete ban on such activities. The traffic authorities must be vigilant and stop people from performing dangerous stunts on busy roads.
Umme Saif
Karachi
