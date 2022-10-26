I am an overseas Pakistani, and I opened a Roshan Digital Account when Imran Khan was in power. I also asked some of my acquaintances to open the account. This investment is profitable and a safe way to secure our future. However, as soon as Khan’s government was ousted, many people started advising me to pull out my money. This level of distrust in other political parties has reached its peak. And it is a little surprising that our political parties are not doing anything to rebuild the people’s trust.

If people start taking out their money from these accounts, Pakistan will find it hard to attract other investors. We need to stop politicizing everything. If there are any discrepancies, they should be reported to the authorities concerned.

B Hamid

Dubai, UAE