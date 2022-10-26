Sad reality

The coalition government came to power with the slogans of fixing the economy. However, more than six months have passed, and the government has not taken one decision that might help the salaried and the working class make their ends meet. The rise in petrol prices has had the most devastating effects on these two classes.

The financial problems created by price hikes are indescribable. Some people have removed their children from schools because they cannot pay the exorbitant tuition fees. This country is only liveable for the rich who continue to buy luxury goods and dine in fancy restaurants. No government is serious about the welfare of the middle and working classes.

Muhammad Aslam

Lahore