The quality of education in our country is unsatisfactory. A reason for this alarming problem is a lack of trained teachers. Even at the university level, many teachers do not have the required expertise.

The education minister needs to look at this issue. Trained and well-qualified teachers should be hired at all levels of schooling. Education is the only key that can help us turn into a developed country. Without it, we will remain stuck in all sorts of crises.

Irfan Hussain

Karachi