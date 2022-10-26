The quality of education in our country is unsatisfactory. A reason for this alarming problem is a lack of trained teachers. Even at the university level, many teachers do not have the required expertise.
The education minister needs to look at this issue. Trained and well-qualified teachers should be hired at all levels of schooling. Education is the only key that can help us turn into a developed country. Without it, we will remain stuck in all sorts of crises.
Irfan Hussain
Karachi
