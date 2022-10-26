Power problem

It has become quite common to see that with light rainfall and windstorm, electricity in the Hattar Industrial Estate remains out for indefinite periods. Industries located in the area face prolonged shutdowns, resulting in a considerable loss of production.
Hattar is under the jurisdiction of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), which is being led by the PTI, a party which claims to be the best performer. It is surprising that the party is not doing anything about this serious issue. This situation should be taken seriously. The provincial government must strengthen the area’s power infrastructure on a war footing.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
