Top priority

Despite all efforts on the part of government agencies, NGOs and voluntary organizations, millions of the flood victims are facing multiple problems including, but not limited to, the lack of food, shelter, clean water, healthcare, education, etc. But as the winter season sets in, their situation will get worse. The current circumstances call for the urgent attention of the government and other organizations to focus their attention towards providing shelter, blankets and warm clothing to the flood victims on an urgent basis.

Abandoned buildings may be identified where vulnerable affectees such as children, women and the elderly could be shifted on a priority basis. Also, necessary administrative measures should be taken to speed up repair work and the construction of low-cost housing units to ensure the resettlement of the affectees at the earliest.

Tipoo Sultan

Rawalpindi