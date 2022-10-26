Commendable work

I recently visited the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Civil Hospital Hyderabad to see a doctor for my typhoid illness and was impressed by the level of care offered by the hospital staff. Other attendants also praised the management of the hospital for revamping the medical centre. The hospital director should be commended for this praiseworthy work. Patients from all over Sindh, except Karachi, visit this civil hospital routinely.

Other hospitals in Sindh must try to adopt the model of this hospital and apply it in their tertiary hospitals to benefit a large number of people.

Furqan Hyder Shaikh

Jamshoro